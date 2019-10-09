Modine opens new facility in Vojvodina, Serbia

BBJ

U.S.-based company Modine on Monday opened a new facility in Sremska Mitrovica, in the autonomous province of Vojvodina, northern Serbia, news site eKapija reported.

The Flag of Vojvodina, one of two flags in official use in the autonomous province. Photo by Mr Fox/Shutterstock.com.

Speaking in the presence of Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, The director of Modine Serbia, Dejan Nestorović, said that the opening of the new 3,500 square meter facility in Sremska Mitrovica was an important step forward in the company’s operations.

According to eKapija, the investment in Sremska Mitrovica amounts to more than EUR 1 million, and initially 45 workers will be employed, building up to a total of 270 in the upcoming period.

Modine is a global leader in the production of industrial temperature regulators and cooling devices, primarily in the auto-industry.