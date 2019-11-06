Mid Europa to sell Walmark operations in CEE

BBJ

Private equity investor Mid Europa Partners has signed an agreement to sell Czech Republic-based healthcare firm Walmark’s businesses in Romania, Bulgaria and seven other EU countries to German firm Stada Arzneimittel AG, which has a focus on the pharmaceutical market.

The transaction, whose value was not disclosed, is subject to customary anti-trust clearance and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, Mid Europa, which has a Central and Eastern European focus, said in a press release.

Walmark AS is a supplier of dietary supplements present in nine EU countries: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, according to Southeast Europe business news wire SeeNews.