Mid Europa to sell Mid Europa operations in CEE

BBJ

Private equity investor Mid Europa Partners said it has signed an agreement to sell Czech Republic-based healthcare company Walmark’s business in nine EU countries to German company STADA Arzneimittel AG, SeeNews reports.

The transaction, whose value was not disclosed, is subject to customary anti-trust clearance and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, Mid Europa, which has a Central and Eastern European focused, said in a press release.

Walmark AS is a supplier of dietary supplements present in nine EU countries: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, SeeNews said.