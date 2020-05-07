Microsoft to invest USD 1 bln in Poland

remember me
U.S. software giant Microsoft will invest USD 1 billion in digital technologies in Poland. As part of the initiative, Microsoft will set up a data center in Poland, the first of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe, public broadcaster Polish Radio’s IAR news agency reported.
Under the deal, the U.S. giant will also train around 150,000 employees, IT specialists, teachers, and students in a program aiming to improve digital skills. Microsoft signed the deal with Poland’s National Cloud operator.
Mark Loughran, general manager of Microsoft Poland, told a video conference that Poland now had an opportunity to be in the digital heart of Europe, IAR news agency said on May 5.
