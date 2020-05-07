Microsoft to invest USD 1 bln in Poland

BBJ

U.S. software giant Microsoft will invest USD 1 billion in digital technologies in Poland. As part of the initiative, Microsoft will set up a data center in Poland, the first of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe, public broadcaster Polish Radio’s IAR news agency reported.

Photo by vladdon / Shutterstock.com

Under the deal, the U.S. giant will also train around 150,000 employees, IT specialists, teachers, and students in a program aiming to improve digital skills. Microsoft signed the deal with Poland’s National Cloud operator.

Mark Loughran, general manager of Microsoft Poland, told a video conference that Poland now had an opportunity to be in the digital heart of Europe, IAR news agency said on May 5.