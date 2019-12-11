South Africa-based energy storage products manufacturer Metair Investments says that its Romanian units Prime Batteries and Rombat have completed the installation of the group’s first lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing and assembly plant in Bucharest.

This project marks the conclusion of Metair’s EUR 13.6 million (USD 15.1 mln) greenfield development capital for lithium-ion technology started in 2017, Metair said in an operational update published on its website on December 11.

This facility has a production capacity of between 600,000 and 1 million cells per year. Its commissioning is progressing according to plan and production is expected to begin in the second quarter of next year, Metair said.

In February 2018, Johannesburg-based Metair acquired 35% of Romanian company Primemotors through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rombat, in order to speed up production of lithium-ion batteries on the European market. The deal was worth EUR 1 min, Metair noted.