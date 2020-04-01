Majority of Poles against holding presidential election on May 10

BBJ

A vast majority of Poles oppose holding presidential elections as scheduled on May 10 and want to put them off until next year due to the coronavirus epidemic, a poll conducted by researcher IBRiS for the daily Rzeczpospolita shows, Polish News Agency (PAP) reports.

Photo by Studio Harmony/Shutterstock.com

Nearly 72.4% of respondents declaring themselves supporters of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and thus its candidate, incumbent President Andrzej Duda, want the elections to be held in 2021.

Eighty-eight percent of Poles supporting the president’s main contender, Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, a representative of the main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), were also in favor of postponing the presidential elections.

Only 13.8% of those polled were out of line with this idea. The poll was carried out on March 27-28 on a representative group of 1,100 adult Poles, PAP says.