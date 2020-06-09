Majority of Czechs will holiday at home

BBJ

More than half of Czechs (57%) who were aiming to holiday abroad have cancelled their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the results of a poll conducted by the company Fair Credit, Czech Radio reports.

Faced with coronavirus, more than half of Czechs plan to holiday at home this year, at sites such as the rock formations at Hruboskalsko in Český ráj (Bohemian Paradise). Photo by LuMaXx / Shutterstock.com

Those who do plan to go abroad are most likely go to Slovakia, Croatia or Greece. Almost half of the respondents who will spend their summer holidays in the Czech Republic will stay at home, with relatives or in their own country cottage.

Holidays abroad are slightly more likely to be favored by younger people under the age of 35, who are generally less worried about the risk of infection, Czech Radio says.