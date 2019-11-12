Majority of Czech households say income covers their needs

BBJ

Fifty-four percent of Czech households say they have no trouble meeting their needs on their present income, a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Research Center (Centrum pro výzkum veřejného mínění, or CVVM) shows, as cited by Czech Radio.

Photo by fizkes/Shutterstock.com

That is the highest number in 17 years, when polling on the subject first started. Some 24% of households consider themselves poor, which is 2% more than last year.

In the crowded middle ground, 66% of households do not consider themselves either rich or poor, but claim that they can meet their basic needs.

However, only half of households have enough left at the end of the month to save, and a third say they cannot afford to support their elderly parents or go on foreign holidays, Czech Radio adds.