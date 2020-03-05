Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Majority of Bulgarians over 18 are overweight

 BBJ
 Thursday, March 5, 2020, 14:30

According to data of the World Health Organization, 61.7% of Bulgarians over 18 are overweight, which places the country close to top of the list in Europe regarding this index. 

The situation is also problematic with children: 13.6% are overweight. Experts say that this is due mostly to an unhealthy lifestyle that includes a high-calorie diet combined with lack of exercise, Radio Bulgaria (BNR) reported.

 

 

Related articles