Majority of Bulgarians over 18 are overweight

According to data of the World Health Organization, 61.7% of Bulgarians over 18 are overweight, which places the country close to top of the list in Europe regarding this index.

The situation is also problematic with children: 13.6% are overweight. Experts say that this is due mostly to an unhealthy lifestyle that includes a high-calorie diet combined with lack of exercise, Radio Bulgaria (BNR) reported.