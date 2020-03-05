Majority of Bulgarians over 18 are overweight

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
According to data of the World Health Organization, 61.7% of Bulgarians over 18 are overweight, which places the country close to top of the list in Europe regarding this index.
The situation is also problematic with children: 13.6% are overweight. Experts say that this is due mostly to an unhealthy lifestyle that includes a high-calorie diet combined with lack of exercise, Radio Bulgaria (BNR) reported.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben