Magna Seating is planning to open another facility in Aleksinac, southeast Serbia (207 km southeast of Belgrade), where 1,850 workers will be employed, said Serbia’s Minister of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Policy, Zoran Đorđević.

Đorđević made the announcment during a visit on the company’s other plant in Odzaci, northwestern Serbia (153 km northwest of Belgrade), reported state news agency Tanjug.

Magna Seating is based in Novi, Michigan, and produces car seat covers for world-famous brands, operating in 18 European countries, Tanjug said. Magna Seating is owned by Magna International Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, Canada