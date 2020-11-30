Lithuaniaʼs average gross wages rise in Q3

Regional Today

Lithuaniaʼs average gross monthly wages rose by 10.4% in the third quarter of 2020 from a year ago to EUR 1,454.8, Statistics Lithuania (LS) said.

Average net monthly wages increased by 11.2% year-on-year to EUR 927.9. The annual growth was driven by increases in the minimum monthly wage and the basic amount used for calculating public-sector salaries, and other factors, the statistics office said.

Month-on-month, gross wages rose by 4% and net wages were up by 4.4%. Real wages grew by 10.1% on year and by 4.5% quarter-on-quarter. Retail sales in Lithuania rose for the sixth month in a row in October, separate data from the Vilnius-based statistics office showed.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 8.5% year-on-year in October, following a 6.6% rise in September. On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.3% in October.