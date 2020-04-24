Lithuanian government to extend lockdown

The government of Lithuania has extended the nationwide quarantine restrictions until May 11, but at the same time introduced easing measures such as the reopening of all shops and shopping malls as of yesterday, media including Baltic-course and Chinese news agency Xinhua report.

Photo by A Kisel / Shutterstock.com

The new measures included allowing outdoor cafes, hairdressing and beauty parlors, libraries and museums to resume operations from the start of the next week.

“We are aiming at creating as equal conditions for competition as possible, therefore all stores can resume work as of tomorrow but they must ensure safety and distance between people,” Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Minister of Energy and acting Minister of Economy and Innovation was quoted as saying.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Lithuania had a total of 1,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by Thursday evening. To date, 38 people have died from the virus-caused disease and 357 have recovered.