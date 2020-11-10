Lithuania trade balance swings to surplus in September

Regional Today

Lithuaniaʼs trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 151.9 million in September versus a deficit of EUR 61.6 million in the same month last year, the countryʼs statistics agency reported.

Image by Pixabay

In August, the trade surplus was EUR 81.5 million. Exports rose 3.2% year-on-year in September, after a 0.8% decline in the previous month. Imports declined 5% annually in September, following a 9.2% fall in the prior month.