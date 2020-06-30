Your cart

Lithuania retail sales rise in May

 Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 14:30

Lithuania’s retail sales rose for the first time in three months in May, latest figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) show. 

Retail sales, excluding value added tax, increased a working-day adjusted 0.9% year-on-year in May, after a 17.6% fall in April.

Sales of non-food stores increased 6.0% annually in May and sales in non-specialized stores rose 1.2%. Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 1%.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales gained 17.5% in May. The sales increased after the easing of the quarantine measures related to COVID-19 pandemic, LS said on June 26.

 

 

