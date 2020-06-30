Lithuania retail sales rise in May

remember me
Lithuania’s retail sales rose for the first time in three months in May, latest figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) show.
Retail sales, excluding value added tax, increased a working-day adjusted 0.9% year-on-year in May, after a 17.6% fall in April.
Sales of non-food stores increased 6.0% annually in May and sales in non-specialized stores rose 1.2%. Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 1%.
On a month-on-month basis, retail sales gained 17.5% in May. The sales increased after the easing of the quarantine measures related to COVID-19 pandemic, LS said on June 26.
