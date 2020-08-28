Lithuania retail sales rise for third month in July

Regional Today

Lithuaniaʼs retail sales rose for the third month in a row in July, figures from the Vilnius-based Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed on Wednesday.

Photo by STEKLO / Shutterstock.com

Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 6.8% year-on-year in July, following a 5.6% rise in June.

Sales of non-food stores increased 11.4% annually in July and sales in specialized stores rose 11.7%.

Sales of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 4.2% and those in non-specialized stores rose 4.0%. On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.8% in July.