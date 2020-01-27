Lithuania’s retail sales growth eased in December after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) show.

Photo by ZDL/Shutterstock.com

Retail sales, excluding VAT (value added tax), climbed a working-day adjusted 3.7% year-on-year in December, after a 4.5% rise in November. In October, retail sales had increased 3.8%.

Sales of non-food products grew 5.5% annually in December, while sales of groceries, alcoholic beverages and tobacco declined 0.1%.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales edged down 0.1% in December. For the January to December period, retail sales gained a working-day adjusted 5.4% from the same period of the previous year, LS said in a statement on January 28.