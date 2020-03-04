Lithuania Q4 GDP growth revised lower

BBJ

Lithuaniaʼs economy grew 1% on quarter in the three months to December 2019, less than an earlier estimate of a 1.3% growth and compared to an upwardly revised 0.8% rise in the previous period, Statistics Lithuania (LS) said on Monday.

Positive contributions came mostly from wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, transport and storage, accommodation and food services, agriculture, construction, manufacturing and information and communication, the Vilnius-based agency said.

Year-on-year, the gross domestic product advanced 3.8%, unchanged from a first reading, and at the same pace as in the third quarter, LS added.