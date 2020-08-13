Lithuania producer prices fall further in July

Regional Today

Lithuaniaʼs producer prices declined for the sixth straight month in July, though at a softer pace, figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index decreased 10.1% year-on-year in July, following an 11.4% decrease in June.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 3.5% annually in July, following a 3.4% decline in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 8.4% annually in July. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 11.1% from a year ago. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.9% in July, after a 2.6% growth in the prior month.