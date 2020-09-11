Lithuania producer prices fall further in August

BBJ

Lithuania’s producer prices continued to decline in August, according to the latest figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS). The producer price index (PPI) decreased 8.7% year-on-year in August, following a 9.8% decrease in July.

Graphic by Art studio G / Shutterstock.com

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 2.8% annually in August, following a 3.2% decline in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 6.7% annually in August. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 10% from a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices remained unchanged in August, after a 2.2% rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the Vilnius-based statistical office showed that the trade deficit had decreased to EUR 170.9 million in July from EUR 390.5 mln in the same month last year. Exports fell 5.9% yearly in July, following a 7.3% decline in June, LS said on September 9.