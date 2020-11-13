Lithuania producer prices decline slows in October

Lithuaniaʼs producer prices declined further in October, albeit at a softer pace, figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index (PCI) decreased 9.2% year-on-year in October, following a 10.2% decrease in September. Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 1.7% annually in October, following a 2.2% decline in the preceding month.

Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 6.9% annually in October. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 10.9% from a year ago. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.3% in October, after 1% fall in the prior month.

Another data from the Vilnius-based statistics agency showed that the EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.5% yearly in October. On a monthly basis, the HICP remained unchanged in October.