Lithuania producer prices continue to fall in September

Lithuaniaʼs producer prices declined further in September, figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) show. The producer price index (PPI) decreased 10.2% year-on-year in September, following an 8.7% decrease in August.

Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 2.3% annually in September, following a 2.7% decline in the preceding month. Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 7.2% annually in September.

Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 12.3% from a year ago. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 1.1% in September, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.

Another data from Vilnius-based statistics agency showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.6% yearly in September, after a 1.2% increase in August. On a monthly basis, HICP rose 0.3% in September.