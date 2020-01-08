Your cart

Lithuania plans to continue allowing foreign drivers, construction workers and other employees in the industrial and construction sectors to come to Lithuania under a facilitated procedure after the country’s Employment Service updated its list of key professions, reported news agency LETA/BNS.

The list is important for foreigners coming to work in Lithuania as they can enter the country under a procedure without a permit issued by the Employment Service if their profession is included.

Lithuania says it needs bricklayers, scaffolders, plasterers, welders, butchers, seamstresses, long-haul drivers and others this year.

The list is produced twice a year to balance out demand and supply in the labor market says Baltic-course, citing LETA/BNS. 

 

 

