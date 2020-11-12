Lithuania inflation steady in October

Regional Today

Lithuaniaʼs consumer price inflation remained stable in October, figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.7% year-on-year in October, same as seen in September. Cost of health care grew 7.0% in October and those for education gained 6.8%.

Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 4.3% and those of furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house rose 3.0%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1% in October, slower than 0.4% increase in the previous month.