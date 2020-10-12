Lithuania inflation slows in September

Lithuania consumer price inflation eased in September, figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed last week.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.7% year-on-year in September, after a 1.3% increase in August.
Cost of education showed the biggest annual growth of 7.5% in September and those for health care gained 7.3%.
Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 4.2% and those of furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house rose 2.8%. On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices rose 0.4% in September, after a 0.2% decline in the previous month.