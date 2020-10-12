Lithuania inflation slows in September

Regional Today

Lithuania consumer price inflation eased in September, figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed last week.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.7% year-on-year in September, after a 1.3% increase in August.

Cost of education showed the biggest annual growth of 7.5% in September and those for health care gained 7.3%.

Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 4.2% and those of furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house rose 2.8%. On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices rose 0.4% in September, after a 0.2% decline in the previous month.