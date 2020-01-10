Lithuania consumer prices rose in December and trade deficit narrowed in November, figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) show.

The consumer price index rose 2.7% year-on-year in December, following a 1.7% increase in November. Prices for education grew 6.3% annually in December, and those of healthcare, and hotels, cafes and restaurants rose by 6.1% and 6.0%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3% in December, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.

Separate data from the Vilnius-based statistics agency showed that the trade deficit decreased to EUR 81.9 million in November from EUR 152.5 mln in the same month last year.

In October, the trade deficit was 92.0 million. Exports and imports declined 2.8% and 5.2%, respectively, in November, from a year ago, LS said on January 9.