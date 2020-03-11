Lithuania inflation rate eases in February

BBJ

Lithuania’s annual inflation rate decreased to 2.8% in February from 3% in the previous month, the latest data from Statistics Lithuania (LS) shows.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 4% year-on-year in February, while cost for transport added 5%. In addition, prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by 2.9% and also advanced for recreation and culture, as well as for miscellaneous goods and services by 2.9% and 1.9%, respectively.

On the other hand, costs fell for housing and utilities prices by 2.5% and went down for clothing and footwear by 0.3%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1% in February, after a 0.4% gain in January, LS said on March 9.