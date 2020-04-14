Lithuania inflation eases in March

BBJ

Lithuania consumer price inflation slowed in March, according to the latest data from Statistics Lithuania (LS). The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.8% year-on-year in March, after a 2.8% increase in February.

Prices for education grew 7.8% annually in March. Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 5.9% and those of healthcare, and food and non-alcoholic beverages 4.3% and 3.6%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1% in March, the same as seen in the previous month, LS said on April 8.