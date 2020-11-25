Lithuania industrial production rises in October

Lithuaniaʼs industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 1.6% year-on-year in October, figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed on Monday.

Manufacturing output grew 2.5% annually in October. Production in mining and quarrying gained 19.1%.

Meanwhile, production in water supply, and waste management decreased 0.8% and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply fell 11.1%.

Among the major industrial groupings, production of capital goods gained 7.2% and that of intermediate goods rose 3.5% in October.

Production of durable goods grew 10.4%, while those of non-durable goods increased by 0.2%. Production of energy meanwhile declined by 9.1%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.6% in October. On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 0.5% yearly in October and grew 2.2% from a month ago.