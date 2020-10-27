Lithuania industrial production falls in September

Lithuaniaʼs industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 1.3% year-on-year in September, figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed.

Manufacturing output fell 2% annually in September. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing remained unchanged. Production in mining and quarrying gained 8.0%.

Production in waste management increased 11% and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose 9.1%. Meanwhile, production in water supply declined 1.2%.

Among the major industrial groupings, production of capital goods declined 10.0% and that of energy fell 5.0% in September.

Meanwhile, production of durable goods gained 5.3%. Production of intermediate goods and non-durable goods grew 3.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.4% in August. On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 2.4% yearly in September and grew 5.4% from a month ago.