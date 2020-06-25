Lithuania industrial production falls in May

remember me
Lithuania’s industrial production declined in May, according to the latest figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS). Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 6.2% year-on-year in May.
Manufacturing output fell 7.1% annually in May. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing declined 7.3%. Production in mining and quarrying declined 3.5%. Output in the water supply and waste management decreased 4.8%.
Meanwhile, production in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose 1.9%.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 6.9% in May, LS said on June 23.
