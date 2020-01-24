Lithuania’s industrial production declined in December, led by falls in electricity output, figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS) show. Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 0.4% year-on-year in December, led by a 9.3% drop in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

Meanwhile, manufacturing output rose 0.7% in December. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing grew 4.8%. Output in the mining and quarrying increased 5.5% and those of water supply and waste management rose 1.3%.

Among the major industrial groupings, output of energy and durable goods declined 12.2% and 1.3%, respectively. On the other hand, production of capital goods surged 22.9% and those of non-durable and intermediate goods increased by 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 7.1% in December, LS said on January 23.