Lithuania industrial production decrease in March

BBJ

Lithuania’s industrial production declined in March, according to the latest figures from Statistics Lithuania (LS). Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 1.5% year-on-year in March.

Factory at Kėdainiai, one of the oldest cities in Lithuania. Photo by Algimantas Barzdzius / Shutterstock.com

Manufacturing output fell 1.3% annually in March. Meanwhile, excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing rose 0.7%. Production in mining and quarrying declined 8.3%. Output in the water supply and waste management decreased 2.9%. Production in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose 2.7%.

Among the major industrial groupings, production of durable goods declined 16.3% and energy production fell 9.7%. Meanwhile, output of capital goods surged 8.6% and those of non-durable goods and intermediate goods increased by 6.7% and 0.3%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.7% in March, LS said on April 23.