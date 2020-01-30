Lithuania’s EU measure of inflation accelerated for a third straight month in January, flash estimates from the Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed on January 30.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.8% year-on-year following a 2.7% increase in December. Inflation has steadily increased after hitting a low of 1.5% in October. In January 2019, the HICP inflation was 1.6%.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP was unchanged from December, when it rose 0.5%. In the same month of 2019, the HICP decreased 0.1%.

Lithuania’s economic growth improved strongly in the final three months of 2019, preliminary estimates from the Vilnius-based statistical office also showed.

Gross domestic product grew a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.3% from the third quarter, when the economy expanded 0.3%. The pace of growth was the fastest since the fourth quarter of 2018, when the economy grew at the same rate, LS said.