Lithuania goes into 3-week nationwide lockdown from Saturday

The Lithuanian government decided Wednesday to place the country under a three-week nationwide lockdown from November 7th in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to a report by Baltic-course.

Photo by A Kisel / Shutterstock.com

Restaurants, bars, and cafes will only be allowed to provide take-away services during the lockdown.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, malls, farmersʼ markets and other retailers will not be closed, but will have to ensure a space of at least 10 square meters per client. Hairdressers, beauty salons and other service providers will also be allowed to remain open as long as they ensure 10 sqm. per customer or serve only one customer at a time. Visits to wellness, health and recreation centers, and cultural, leisure entertainment and sports establishments will be banned.

All outdoor and indoor commercial and non-commercial cultural, entertainment, sporting events, fairs and festivals and scheduled public gatherings will be prohibited. Facemasks will be mandatory for everyone aged over six years in all public spaces, with a few exceptions.