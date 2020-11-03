Lithuania economy grows 3.7% in Q3

remember me
Lithuanian economy grew 3.7% on quarter in the three months to September, after an upwardly revised 5.9% contraction in the previous period, the preliminary estimate by Statistics Lithuania (LS) showed on Friday.
Positive contributions came from wholesale and retail trade, industry and construction. On a yearly basis, Lithuaniaʼs gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.1% in the third quarter, the second straight quarter of contraction, after an upwardly revised 4.6% contraction in the second quarter 2020.
