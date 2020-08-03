Life expectancy up in Poland

remember me
Life expectancy inched up in Poland last year compared with 2018, the countryʼs Central Statistical Office (GUS) has reported.
The average life expectancy for Polish men increased by 0.3 years to 74.1 in 2019, while that for women rose by 0.1 years to 81.8.
Compared with 1990, the average lifespan in the country increased by 7.9 years for men and 6.6 years for women, the state-run statistics agency said.
It added that the lifespan gap between men and women was wider in Poland than in most other European countries.
