Less sales for over 34% of the companies in Bulgaria

Regional Today

A survey among 1,318 non-financial enterprises in Bulgaria has found that 34.7% reported a fall in revenue from sales of goods and services in July 2020 compared with the previous month, Sofia Globe reports, citing data by the countryʼs National Statistical Institute (NSI).

According to the survey, about 46.5% of businesses polled reported no change in revenue while 18.4% said that their revenue had gone up.

In the NSIʼs category "arts, entertainment and recreation, repairs of household goods and other services", 44.6% of businesses said that their revenue in July was lower than in June.

In the "industry" category, the figure was 37.6%, in the "wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, transportation and storage, food service activities" and the "construction" categories the figure was 32.8% in each case.

More than 23% of businesses said that they had used paid leave for employees as a response to the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic declaration, 12.7% used unpaid leave, 10.7% went over to teleworking while close to 8% laid off employees.