Latviaʼs retail trade turnover up in October

Regional Today

Latviaʼs retail trade increased by 6.4% in October compared to the same month in the previous year, calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows.

Photo by maxbelchenko / Shutterstock.com

As compared to October last year, the most notable turnover growth was registered in retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialized stores (of 18.8%), retail trade in pharmaceutical and medical goods (13.1%) and retail sale of hardware, instruments, construction materials and sanitary equipment (7.3%).

Retail sales also rose for food and non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 7.2% and 2.2% respectively. Sales of automotive fuel added 1.1%. On a monthly bases, the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 1.8%.