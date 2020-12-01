Latviaʼs retail trade turnover up in October

Latviaʼs retail trade increased by 6.4% in October compared to the same month in the previous year, calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows.
As compared to October last year, the most notable turnover growth was registered in retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialized stores (of 18.8%), retail trade in pharmaceutical and medical goods (13.1%) and retail sale of hardware, instruments, construction materials and sanitary equipment (7.3%).
Retail sales also rose for food and non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 7.2% and 2.2% respectively. Sales of automotive fuel added 1.1%. On a monthly bases, the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 1.8%.