Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Latvia retail sales rise in September

 Regional Today
 Monday, November 2, 2020, 08:30

Latviaʼs retail sales grew at a faster pace in September, figures from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed on Thursday. Retail sales increased a calendar adjusted 5.9% year-on-year in September, following a 4.3% rise in August. 

Photo by Oleksiichik / Shutterstock.com

Turnover of retail trade in automotive fuels gained 13.4% yearly in September. Sales of food products grew by 5.3% and those of non-food products increased by 3.5%. On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in September, after a 0.8% rise in the previous month. Sales rose for the second straight month.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Record Bond Issuance and New Markets at EXIM Hungary

    The Hungarian Export Credit Agency (EXIM) became the talk of the town recently, after successfully performing a bond issuance, raising an unprecedented amount of financing on the market. In addition, huge European and OECD markets for export credit insurance have opened up for EXIM as a result of EU regulation relaxations brought about by COVID-19. We talked about these developments and new world economic trends with Gergely Jákli, president and CEO of EXIM Hungary.

     

Related articles