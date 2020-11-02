Latvia retail sales rise in September

remember me
Latviaʼs retail sales grew at a faster pace in September, figures from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed on Thursday. Retail sales increased a calendar adjusted 5.9% year-on-year in September, following a 4.3% rise in August.
Turnover of retail trade in automotive fuels gained 13.4% yearly in September. Sales of food products grew by 5.3% and those of non-food products increased by 3.5%. On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in September, after a 0.8% rise in the previous month. Sales rose for the second straight month.
