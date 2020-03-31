Latvia retail sales growth in February

BBJ

Latvia’s retail sales grew to the highest in 10 months in February, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show. Retail sales increased 5% year-on-year in February, following a 1.6% rise in January.

Photo by By STEKLO/Shutterstock.com

Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 3% annually in February and those of non-food products increased by 8.2%.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 3.5% from February, after a 0.1% rise in the previous month, CSB said on March 27.