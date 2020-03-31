Latvia retail sales growth in February

remember me
Latvia’s retail sales grew to the highest in 10 months in February, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show. Retail sales increased 5% year-on-year in February, following a 1.6% rise in January.
Turnover of retail trade in food products grew by 3% annually in February and those of non-food products increased by 8.2%.
On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 3.5% from February, after a 0.1% rise in the previous month, CSB said on March 27.
