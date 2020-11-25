Latvia producer prices decline slows in October

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Latviaʼs producer prices declined at a softer pace in October, figures from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed on Monday.
The producer price index (PPI) fell 1.3% year-on-year in October, following a 2.1% decrease in September.
Among components, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 8.4% annually in October and prices for mining and quarrying decreased 2.4%. Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing rose 0.1% and those of water supply grew 0.7%.
On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 0.2% in October. Domestic market prices fell 0.4% monthly in October, while foreign market prices increased by 0.7%.
scroll for moreall times CET
CMS, CMS Budapest
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben