Latvia producer prices decline slows in October

Regional Today

Latviaʼs producer prices declined at a softer pace in October, figures from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed on Monday.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 1.3% year-on-year in October, following a 2.1% decrease in September.

Among components, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 8.4% annually in October and prices for mining and quarrying decreased 2.4%. Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing rose 0.1% and those of water supply grew 0.7%.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 0.2% in October. Domestic market prices fell 0.4% monthly in October, while foreign market prices increased by 0.7%.