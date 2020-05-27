Latvia producer deflation deepens in April

BBJ

Producer prices in Latvia fell 2.1% year-on-year in April, following a 1.7% drop in the previous month, data released by the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows.

Image by Prabowo96/Shutterstock.com

Output prices decreased further for manufacturing, by 1.5% annually in April, and cost fell for electricity gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 4.9%.

In addition, producer prices for water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation went down by 1.6% and decreased for mining and quarrying by 2%.

On a monthly basis, producer prices showed no growth, the same as in March, CSB said on May 25.