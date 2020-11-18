Latvia jobless rate falls in Q3

Latviaʼs unemployment rate decreased in the third quarter, figures from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed on Monday.

The jobless rate fell to 8.4% in the third quarter from 8.6% in the second quarter. In the corresponding period of 2019, the unemployment rate was 6.0%.

The number of unemployed people decreased to 81,400 in the September quarter from 83,500 in the June quarter from a year ago.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to 15 to 24 years, rose to 14.8% in the third quarter.