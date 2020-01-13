remember me
Latvia’s consumer price inflation rose in December after easing in the previous month, figures from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show.
The consumer price index rose 2.3% year-on-year in December, following a 2.1% increase in November. In October, inflation was 2.3%.
Prices for recreation and culture increased by 3.4% and those of restaurants and hotel rose 2.7% annually in December. Prices for health, and food increased by 2.4%, each.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2% in December, the CSB said in a statement released on January 10.
