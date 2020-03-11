Latvia inflation rate rises in February

Latvia’s consumer price inflation rose in February after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 2.3% year-on-year in February, after a 2.2% rise in January. A similar rate of inflation was seen in December.

Prices for food grew 4.4% annually in February. Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 3.5% and those for health and transport rose by 3.4% and 2.7%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1%, after a 0.4% increase in January, CSB said on March 9.