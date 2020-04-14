Latvia inflation eases in March

remember me
Latvia’s consumer price inflation slowed in March, the latest figures from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show. The consumer price index (CPI) increased 1.4% year-on-year in March, after a 2.3% rise in February.
Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 3.6% annually in March. Prices for health and food rose by 3.5%, each. Prices for clothing and footwear, and recreation and culture increased by 2% and 1.9%, respectively.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3% in March, CSB said on April 8.
