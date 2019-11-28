Latvia’s industrial production grew at the softest pace in October after rising in the previous month, data from the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed .

Industrial production rose 3% year-on-year in October, after a 7.3% increase in September. In August, production grew by 2%.

Manufacturing output rose 1.8% annually in October. Electricity and gas supply production grew 11.9%, while production of mining and quarrying declined 19.6%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 2.3% in October, after a 1.1% rise in September, the Riga-based CSB said on Wednesday.