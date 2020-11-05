Latvia industrial production grows in September

Regional Today

Latviaʼs industrial production rose for the first time in three months in September, data from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5% month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.5% decline in August. On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a calendar-adjusted 2.8% in September, following a 2.9% decline in the previous month.

Manufacturing output declined 0.6% annually in September, while it grew 0.8% from the previous month. Production in mining and quarrying output grew 21.8%, while those of electricity and gas supply declined 22.7%.