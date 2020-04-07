Latvia industrial production grows in February

Latvia’s industrial production rose for the first time in five months in February, data from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows.

Industrial production rose 3% month-on-month in February, after a 2.0% drop in January. On a yearly basis, industrial production increased 0.8% in February, after a 4.5% decline in the previous month.

Mining and quarrying output grew 16.7% annually in February and electricity and gas supply rose 7%. Meanwhile, manufacturing output declined 0.9%, the CSB said on April 3.