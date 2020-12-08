Latvia industrial production falls in October

Latviaʼs industrial production declined in October after rising in the previous month, data from the Riga-based Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) showed on Friday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1% month-on-month in October, after a 0.5% rise in September. In August, output declined 0.5%.

On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a calendar adjusted 1.2% in October, following a 2.8% decline in the previous month. Manufacturing output grew 1% annually in October and gained 0.9% from the previous month.

Production in mining and quarrying output rose 14.2% yearly, while those of electricity and gas supply declined 17.5%.